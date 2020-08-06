Donald B. Lewis, Jr



York - Donald B. Lewis, Jr., 67, entered into rest on August 2, 2020. Born on May 27, 1953 in York, he was the son of the late, Barbara A. (Wagner) and Donald B. Lewis, Sr. He was the loving husband of the late Connie E. (Hansford) Lewis. Donald formley worked as a prison guard for the York County Prison and eventually moved on to work as a janitor at the York County Court House.



Donald leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Crystal Lewis; a son, James M. Lewis; siblings, Beverly Maurer, Georgia Newcomer, Wesley Lewis and Jeffery Lewis; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Timothy Lewis, Lawrence Lewis, Brian Lewis and Anthony Lewis.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









