Donald B. Shellenberger
Donald B. Shellenberger

York - Donald Bond Shellenberger, 81, entered into rest Friday September 18, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Donna M. (Fry) Shellenberger for 60 years.

He was born July 28, 1939 in York. The son of the late Alfred W. "Bud" Shellenberger and Eileen (Morris) Shellenberger.

Donald was the owner of Shellenberger Used Cars in West York and The Clock Shop in York.

Don was also a race car fanatic, to include being a member of the United States Racing Team with the Dave Strickler "Old Reliable" race team and a lifetime member of the National Hot Rod Association.

He was a member of the Old Farts Club at the Round the Clock Diner.

Including his wife Donna, Donald is also survived by a son David S. Shellenberger of Virginia, two grandchildren Brigham and Madison Shellenberger, a brother Ronald Shellenberger of York, two sisters Cheryl Wagner of Spring Grove, Judy Strickler of North Carolina, two step sisters Karen Stabley of York and Beth Shellenberger of York, and 17 nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service Friday September 25, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Mt. Rose Cemetery 1502 Mt. Rose Ave. York. His nephew Rodney Shellenberger will officiate the services. Those attending should meet at the gate of the cemetery by 1:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society 1818 Market St. Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
