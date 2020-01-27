Services
Thomasville - Donald E. Baublitz "Humpy", age 52, passed away at York Hospital on January 25, 2020.

Donald was born in York on July 2, 1967. He was a member of the Paradise Church of God and participated in the Special Olympics for many years and earned many ribbons.

He is survived by his father David J. Baublitz Jr. of Thomasville; his brother David J. Baublitz III and his significant other Faith Reimers and his nephew Derrick Baublitz. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Lois McCormick and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Linda D. (Shue) Baublitz in 1992.

A funeral service and celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Paradise Church of God, 37 S. Ridge Rd., Thomasville PA 17364 with Rev. Chronister officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest next to his mother at Trinity Roth Cemetery in Spring Grove. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Family services are under the direction of beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Paradise Church of God.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
