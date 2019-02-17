Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
YORK - Donald E. Beaverson, 85, of West Manchester Twp., passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 in the care of Hospice and Community Care. He was the husband of the late Betty Jane (Kroft) Beaverson.

Mr. Beaverson was born in York on February 4, 1934, the son of the late Edward F. and Helen M. (Welty) Beaverson.

Mr. Beaverson attended North York High School. He served in the US Navy in the Korean War. He was the owner operator of Don's Truck and Auto Service and a truck driver.

He was a member of Loyal Order of the Moose, Starview Sportsman's Club, Harley Owners Group, Hawk's Gunning Club, York County Garageman's Association, Forrest Edge Hunting Camp in Coudersport, and was a life member of the Shiloh American Legion.

Mr. Beaverson leaves a son, Jerry L. "Beaver" Beaverson (wife Lisa) of Pleasureville, a daughter, MaryAnn Beaverson of Mount Wolf, four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Mohr of York and Florence Brenneman of Hellam, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Mae Mohr.

A celebration of life service will be held at 7p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 6-7 p.m. York County Veterans Honor Guard will perform military honors at the conclusion of the service. His nephew, Pastor Jim Mohr will be officiating at the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17604 or Korean War Veterans Memorial, 900 Ohio Dr SW, Washington, DC 20024. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
