Donald C. Hagerman
York - Donald C. Hagerman, 88, of York, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Center, York. He was the husband of Janet L. (Lawrence) Hagerman who died June 29, 2012.
Born July 7, 1931 in McSherrystown, he was the son of Curtis and Pauline (Null) Hagerman.
Don retired from Harley Davidson, York with over 25 years of service. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in York. Don enjoyed collecting baseball memorabilia, going to sprint car races, roller skating, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are two children, Richard A. Hagerman and wife Roxanne of York and Kenneth M. Hagerman and wife Jody of West York; two grandchildren, Richard A. Hagerman Jr. of Hanover and Michael Hagerman of West York; and a brother, Cyril Hagerman of Irishtown. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Hagerman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Donald may be made to Colonial Manor Nursing Center, 970 Colonial Avenue, York, PA, 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019