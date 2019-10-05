Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
501 Ridge Avenue
McSherrystown, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
501 Ridge Avenue
McSherrystown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Catholic Church
McSherrystown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hagerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Hagerman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Hagerman Obituary
Donald C. Hagerman

York - Donald C. Hagerman, 88, of York, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Center, York. He was the husband of Janet L. (Lawrence) Hagerman who died June 29, 2012.

Born July 7, 1931 in McSherrystown, he was the son of Curtis and Pauline (Null) Hagerman.

Don retired from Harley Davidson, York with over 25 years of service. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in York. Don enjoyed collecting baseball memorabilia, going to sprint car races, roller skating, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are two children, Richard A. Hagerman and wife Roxanne of York and Kenneth M. Hagerman and wife Jody of West York; two grandchildren, Richard A. Hagerman Jr. of Hanover and Michael Hagerman of West York; and a brother, Cyril Hagerman of Irishtown. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Hagerman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with prayers at 8:00 p.m.

Contributions in memory of Donald may be made to Colonial Manor Nursing Center, 970 Colonial Avenue, York, PA, 17403.

Online condolences may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now