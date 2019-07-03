|
Donald C. Kenney
Red Lion - Donald C. Kenney, 82, entered into rest on June 30, 2019 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Judith (Pittman) Kenney, to whom he was married for 44 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Pastor Judy Sawmiller officiating. A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.
Born on March 21, 1937 in York, he was a son of the late George and Louise (Neff) Kenney. Don was a 1956 graduate of Red Lion High School. He retired from Bortner Bros. Mechanical Contractors in 2001 after 38 years of service.
Don loved the outdoors, camping, hunting and also enjoyed countless trips to Fulton County. He was happiest while surrounded by family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Judith, Don is survived by his daughters, Kristina Kenney-Garcia and husband, Edward of Red Lion, Kathy (Kenney) Minnier of Wrightsville, Penny Baker of York, Marjorie Shenberger and husband, Donald of Windsor, Colleen Lewis of Hagerstown and Iona Naumann and husband, Joe of Dallastown; sons, Tim Wessinger and wife, Carrie of Red Lion, Steve Harlacker of York and Dan Harlacker of St. Marys, GA; 18 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Smith and husband, Donald of Red Lion; and a brother, Dale Kenney of Jacobus. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Grothe; a sister, Arlene Rock; and five brothers, Robert, Gary, Richard, Ronald and Gregory Kenney. Don will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 3, 2019