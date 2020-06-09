Donald C. McGinnis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. McGinnis

York - Donald C. McGinnis, 86, of York, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Manor Care North. He was the husband of the late Phyllis (Wilhide) McGinnis who died on February 20, 2019.

Donald was born February 25, 1934 in Winterstown, PA and was the son of the late Russel and Freda (Curran) McGinnis.

He graduated in 1951 from Red Lion High School in Red Lion. He was employed as a carpenter with R. S. Noonan Company in York and Aycock in Hummelstown, PA. He was a member of the Early Bird Camping Club, Boy Scouts, Hawks Gunning Club, Carpenters Union and Grace Lutheran Church in (Roundtown) York. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and the United States Army Reserves.

Donald is survived by his son, Tim McGunnis and his wife, Lynne of Dover; his daughter, Cindy Walters and her husband Leo of York; 5 grandchildren, Brandy, Tyler, LeAnne, Christien and Jordan; 1 great granddaughter, Evelyn and his brother, Kenton McGinnis of Winterstown, PA. Donald was preceded in death by his brothers, Derrol McGinnis and Dana McGinnis and his sisters, Kathleen Snyder and Kay Herrick.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to his viewing on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Services will be private for Donald at the funeral home however, the family invites you to join the webcasting service at 10:00 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 at www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1532491 . Burial will be in Quickels Cemetery. Officiating at his service will be his pastor Reverend Cynthia Baxter.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the American Cancer Society.

To share memories of Donald please visit :

www.diehlfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved