Donald C. McGinnis
York - Donald C. McGinnis, 86, of York, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Manor Care North. He was the husband of the late Phyllis (Wilhide) McGinnis who died on February 20, 2019.
Donald was born February 25, 1934 in Winterstown, PA and was the son of the late Russel and Freda (Curran) McGinnis.
He graduated in 1951 from Red Lion High School in Red Lion. He was employed as a carpenter with R. S. Noonan Company in York and Aycock in Hummelstown, PA. He was a member of the Early Bird Camping Club, Boy Scouts, Hawks Gunning Club, Carpenters Union and Grace Lutheran Church in (Roundtown) York. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and the United States Army Reserves.
Donald is survived by his son, Tim McGunnis and his wife, Lynne of Dover; his daughter, Cindy Walters and her husband Leo of York; 5 grandchildren, Brandy, Tyler, LeAnne, Christien and Jordan; 1 great granddaughter, Evelyn and his brother, Kenton McGinnis of Winterstown, PA. Donald was preceded in death by his brothers, Derrol McGinnis and Dana McGinnis and his sisters, Kathleen Snyder and Kay Herrick.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to his viewing on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Services will be private for Donald at the funeral home however, the family invites you to join the webcasting service at 10:00 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 at www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1532491 . Burial will be in Quickels Cemetery. Officiating at his service will be his pastor Reverend Cynthia Baxter.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the American Cancer Society.
To share memories of Donald please visit :
www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.