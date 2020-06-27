Donald C. "Donnie" RehmeyerYork - Donald C. Rehmeyer, 81, of York passed away at ManorCare North on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia M. (Lebo) Rehmeyer. He was born in 1938 to Charles P. Rehmeyer and Emma May (Grimm) in Dallastown, PA.Donald "Donnie" attended Kennard Dale High School. He also attended the Pennsylvania Rehabilitation Center in Johnstown, PA, in which he was certified in small appliance repair work. He worked for a period of time for HM Rehmeyer furniture store in York. While he was in training in Johnstown, Donnie met the love of his life Patricia M. Lebo. She had degenerative arthritis. They were married on April 15, 1961 and celebrated 36 years of marriage together. He retired from working and stayed home to care for his wife and their many physical obstacles present in their lives. After Pat's passing in 1996, Donnie often mentioned, "I miss Pat and long to see her again".Donnie is survived by his siblings, a sister Doris Barben and a brother Richard Rehmeyer and his wife Joyce; nieces and nephews Paula Moore and her husband Gary, Cynthia Givans and her husband James, Rebecca Stout and her husband Jon, Paul Barben and his wife Karen, and Kelly Heckman and her husband Pat; and many other grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends. Donald is preceded in death by nieces Pamela Magness and Linda Bilchak; and a brother in law Paul Barben.A public graveside service will start at 2 PM on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Norrisville United Methodist Cemetery 2811 W Church Ln, White Hall, MD 21161. The service will be officiated by Chaplain Kenton Carter. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be sent to the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation of Central PA at 55 Utley Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011.