Donald D. Ilgenfritz
York - Donald D. Ilgenfritz, 85, of York died October 16, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice. He was the husband of Dolores (McVey) Ilgenfritz for 64 years.
Born September 25, 1934 in Hellam Township, he was the son of the late Alvin and Pauline (Ely) Ilgenfritz.
Donald was a veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Donald retired from P. A. & S. Small Co. after over 40 years of employment. Following his retirement, he worked at Walmart for over 15 years.
He was a 1952 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. He was a former member of Fairmount United Methodist Church. Donald loved to watch baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox, and was an avid fan of Penn State Football. Family was very important to Donald. He cherished his grandchildren and supported them in their activities.
In addition to his wife, Dolores, he is survived by his 5 children - Trudi Nardo, Scott Ilgenfritz, Kimberly and her husband, David Kuhn, Michelle and her husband, Timothy McLain, and Jennifer and her husband, Matthew Orlando; 8 grandchildren - Joseph (Freesia), Edward, and Melissa Nardo; Emily Arnold (Ryan) and Leah Kuhn; and Madeline, Olivia, and Weston McLain; 2 great grandchildren - Jadon and Nevin Nardo; and a sister, Fern Fickes. He was preceded in death by his brothers - Nelson Ilgenfritz and Richard Ilgenfritz and his sister, Delores Ilgenfritz.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the McLain Family Farm, 965 Chimney Rock Road, York, PA 17406. Private burial will be held at Highmount Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019