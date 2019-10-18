Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ilgenfritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Ilgenfritz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald D. Ilgenfritz

York - Donald D. Ilgenfritz, 85, of York died October 16, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice. He was the husband of Dolores (McVey) Ilgenfritz for 64 years.

Born September 25, 1934 in Hellam Township, he was the son of the late Alvin and Pauline (Ely) Ilgenfritz.

Donald was a veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Donald retired from P. A. & S. Small Co. after over 40 years of employment. Following his retirement, he worked at Walmart for over 15 years.

He was a 1952 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. He was a former member of Fairmount United Methodist Church. Donald loved to watch baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox, and was an avid fan of Penn State Football. Family was very important to Donald. He cherished his grandchildren and supported them in their activities.

In addition to his wife, Dolores, he is survived by his 5 children - Trudi Nardo, Scott Ilgenfritz, Kimberly and her husband, David Kuhn, Michelle and her husband, Timothy McLain, and Jennifer and her husband, Matthew Orlando; 8 grandchildren - Joseph (Freesia), Edward, and Melissa Nardo; Emily Arnold (Ryan) and Leah Kuhn; and Madeline, Olivia, and Weston McLain; 2 great grandchildren - Jadon and Nevin Nardo; and a sister, Fern Fickes. He was preceded in death by his brothers - Nelson Ilgenfritz and Richard Ilgenfritz and his sister, Delores Ilgenfritz.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the McLain Family Farm, 965 Chimney Rock Road, York, PA 17406. Private burial will be held at Highmount Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now