Donald D. Schurtz



York - Donald D. Schurtz, 81, entered into rest on September 1, 2020. Born on February 17, 1939 in York, he was the son of the late Amanda (Wilt) and Christian Schurtz. He was the loving companion of Audrey M. Stone for 54 years.



In addition to Audrey, Donald leaves to cherish his memory, children, Randy Stone, Lori Shirey and husband Jim, Sharon Bankes and husband Denny, Diana Morgan and husband Jim, Charles Stone and Wendy Hilton and husband Shawn; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 9 - 10 a.m. Burial will take place immediately after the service Tri-County Memorial Gardens in Lewisberry.



Due to COVID-19 and the recommended health and public safety directives, all guests are required to wear a mask when attending the viewing. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store