Donald D. Schurtz
1939 - 2020
Donald D. Schurtz

York - Donald D. Schurtz, 81, entered into rest on September 1, 2020. Born on February 17, 1939 in York, he was the son of the late Amanda (Wilt) and Christian Schurtz. He was the loving companion of Audrey M. Stone for 54 years.

In addition to Audrey, Donald leaves to cherish his memory, children, Randy Stone, Lori Shirey and husband Jim, Sharon Bankes and husband Denny, Diana Morgan and husband Jim, Charles Stone and Wendy Hilton and husband Shawn; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 9 - 10 a.m. Burial will take place immediately after the service Tri-County Memorial Gardens in Lewisberry.

Due to COVID-19 and the recommended health and public safety directives, all guests are required to wear a mask when attending the viewing. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements




Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
SEP
5
Burial
Tri-County Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
