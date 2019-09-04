Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salem United Church of Christ
2705 W. Canal Rd.
Dover, PA
Donald E. Crowl Obituary
Donald E. Crowl

Thomasville - Donald E. "Donnie" Crowl, 68, passed away Monday September 2, 2019 at Manor Care North. He was the husband of Doris E. (Wallick) Crowl , with whom he celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in June.

Mr. Crowl was born in Dover, July 5, 1951, son of the late Curvin E. Crowl and surviving mother, Betty J. (Gettys) Sunday and stepfather, Raymond Sunday of Dover.

Donnie was a 1969 Dover High School graduate. He was a member of Fairmount United Methodist Church, York. He was employed for Thos. Sommerville, York.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Amanda J. Heckert and her husband, Craig of Dover, Eric D. Higgins and Rich D. Higgins and his wife, Tammy all of York; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and a sister, Rene J. Middleton and her husband, Shane of Dover. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Schrum.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 - 7 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Salem United Church of Christ, 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
