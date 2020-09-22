1/1
Donald E. Godfrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Godfrey

Shrewsbury - Donald E. Godfrey, 93, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Evelyn (Gibbs) Godfrey who at the time of her death had been married 66 years.

Born in Shrewsbury he was the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Keeney) Godfrey. Donald worked alongside his father at R.E. Godfrey and Son Meat Market in Stewartstown for several years and then went to work for Caterpillar in York where he retired from after 21 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, going to the beach, bus trips with his late wife Evelyn and spending time with his family. Donald was a veteran of the US Army as a staff sergeant tank instructor.

He is survived by his daughter Karen Ryer and her husband Robert; two granddaughters Stacey Karst, Christine Nabet and her husband Brian; five great-grandchildren Allison, Emily, Brianna, Caden and Connor; two sisters Doris Rehmeyer and Betty Hildebrand.

Services will be private at the convenience of his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Rd, Dallastown, PA 17313 in his memory.

www.HartensteinCares.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved