Donald E. GodfreyShrewsbury - Donald E. Godfrey, 93, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Evelyn (Gibbs) Godfrey who at the time of her death had been married 66 years.Born in Shrewsbury he was the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Keeney) Godfrey. Donald worked alongside his father at R.E. Godfrey and Son Meat Market in Stewartstown for several years and then went to work for Caterpillar in York where he retired from after 21 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, going to the beach, bus trips with his late wife Evelyn and spending time with his family. Donald was a veteran of the US Army as a staff sergeant tank instructor.He is survived by his daughter Karen Ryer and her husband Robert; two granddaughters Stacey Karst, Christine Nabet and her husband Brian; five great-grandchildren Allison, Emily, Brianna, Caden and Connor; two sisters Doris Rehmeyer and Betty Hildebrand.Services will be private at the convenience of his family.Memorial contributions may be made to Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Rd, Dallastown, PA 17313 in his memory.