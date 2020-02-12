|
Donald E. Gurreri
York - Donald E. Gurreri, 68, of York passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital.
He was the husband of Carol J. (Swope) Gurreri and the late Carol A. (Hinkle) Gurreri.
Donald was born in York on March 23, 1951. Son of the late Anthony and Lois (Rentzel) Gurreri.
He was a supervisor at Sylvania Corp., and later worked at USA Direct and Exide.
He was a life member of the Hawks Gunning Club. The service and burial will be private.
In addition to his wife, Donald is also survived by a daughter, Marlo D. Brenneman, wife of Andrew, of York and a son, Troy A. Gurreri, husband of Stephanie, of York. 4 grandchildren; Logan, Morgan, Madison, and Kamryn.
2 stepsons; Robert Kepner, spouse of Frederick Philippy, of Enola and Michael Kepner, and wife, Linda Kline, of Middelburg. 3 step grandchildren; Kruz, Karissa, and Kalyna. A brother, William Gurreri and a sister, Lana Desenberg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.
Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematorry, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020