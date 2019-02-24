Resources
York - Donald E. "Smoke" Helfrich, 89, passed Friday, February 22, 2019 at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA. He was the husband of Betty M. (Bollinger) Helfrich, married 69 years March 7.

Donald was born in York November 9, 1929, son of the late Earl Helfrich and Maud (Tredway) Helfrich.

In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his daughter, Linda K. Helfrich (spouse Ruth Houseman). He was preceded in death by his son, Kirk Michael Helfrich.

Donald graduated from New Freedom High School, and retired from AMP in 1991. He had a paper route in Shrewsbury until age 40. He was a longstanding member of Shrewsbury Lions Club and Bon Air Country Club.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
