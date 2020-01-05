|
Donald "Mel" E. Mellinger
Felton - Donald "Mel" E. Mellinger of Felton, went from life to Life Eternal on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital with family by his side, at the age of 78.
Donald was born in North Hopewell Township on April 20, 1941 and was the son of the late Alvin G. and Lydia M. (Dise) Mellinger. He graduated from Red Lion High School, Class of 1959, and then served in the United States Navy following graduation during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. After his time in the Navy, Donald worked at the former Standard Register, in York, retiring in 2006 after 41+ years of service. He was a former member of the VFW Red Lion Post 1446.
Mel has no children. He has ten siblings, with his brother, Alvin Mellinger, Jr. of Felton, surviving him. He has numerous nieces and nephews, and a good friend, Tim Brenneman of Felton. He was preceded in death by his nine siblings, Landis Mellinger, Helen Brady, Edgar Mellinger, Elsie Grimm, Charles Mellinger, Evelyn Vaught, Clair Mellinger, Grace Mellinger, and Darlene Mellinger.
Cremation took place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A graveside service of honor and praise will be on Thursday, January 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lebanon Lutheran Cemetery, 6955 Rippling Run Rd., Felton. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at the cemetery
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to York County Veterans Honor Guard, c/o: Harold Redding, PO Box 713, Mt. Wolf, PA 17347.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020