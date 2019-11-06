|
Donald E. Myers
Spring Garden Twp - Donald E. Myers, age 81, of Spring Garden Township, York, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Barbara E. (Shimmel) Myers, his wife of 58 years.
Born on December 13, 1937 in York, the son of the late Raymond and Genevieve (Raffensberger) Myers, he was a 1955 graduate of William Penn High School, and later attended York Junior College where he was a member of Mu Etta Kappa fraternity and also served as captain of the basketball team. In 2018 he earned his Associate's Degree from York College.
A US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, he entered the Army in 1961 and served as an MP in The First Cavalry Division at the DMZ in Korea where he later served in the Criminal Investigation Division.
He worked at York-Borg Warner Corp., Bendix Aviation Corp., was physical director at York YMCA. He had also worked at Chet Patterson and Sons Sporting Goods.
He was a member of Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, where he served as Director of Youth Work. He was also a member of Regents Glen Country Club, and a former member of York American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, and York Recreation Commission. He was an A.S.S.A. PA Softball Umpire.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four nieces, Brenda Eaton, Cindy Gordon, Melissa Snelbaker, and her husband Brian, and Brenda Holtzapple; and a nephew, Thomas Gentzler, and his wife Deb.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with his Pastor, The Rev. Kevin T. Shively, officiating. Visitation will be 9-10:00 AM. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be considered for York College of PA Building Fund or Athletic Department, 441 Country Club Road, York, PA 17403 or to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019