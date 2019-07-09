Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
Donald E. Nicklow


1947 - 2019
Donald E. Nicklow Obituary
Donald E. Nicklow

York - Donald E. Nicklow, age 71, of York, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Linda E. (Kahley) Nicklow.

Born August 31, 1947 in York, a son of the late Clarence E. and Gertrude (Schmidt) Nicklow, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Nicklow retired from Flemming Corporation where he worked as a forklift operator for 39 years. He was the President of the Vietnam Memorial Committee, a life member of the West York Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8951, and the West York Block Watch.

In addition to his wife of 48 years, Mr. Nicklow is survived by a daughter, April J. Nicklow of York; three brothers, David Nicklow, Curtis Nicklow, and Richard Nicklow; and four sisters, Judith Holtzapple, Margaret Nicklow, Linda Stough, and Teresa Nicklow. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Jo Nicklow; and a sister, Virginia Richter.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. John W. Fritts officiating. Viewing will be 6-8:00 PM Thursday and 9:30-10:30 AM Friday. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Local Feed the Vets, PO Box 413, Dallastown, PA 17313.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 9, 2019
