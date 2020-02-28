|
Donald E. Stump, Sr.
North Wildwood, NJ - Donald E. Stump, Sr., age 96, of North Wildwood, New Jersey, died at 6:41 PM at his residence. He was the husband of the late Mildred R. (Wagner) Stump.
Born October 8, 1923 in York, the son of the late Curvin W. and Genevieve (Bishop) Stump, he received his Bachelor's Degree from Dickinson University, and his Master's Degree from Wharton School of Business. Mr. Stump was an Army Veteran of World War II, and retired as a Computer Programmer from UNIVAC.
Mr. Stump is survived by four children, Sandra (Stump) Rodman, and her husband William R., Donald E. Stump, Jr., and his wife Karen, Craig W. Stump, and Michael J. Stump, and his wife Deborah; nine grandchildren, Heather, Megan, Eric, Alex, Jason, Becca, Jenna, Kevin and Ryan; and five great grandchildren, Lauren, Stephen, Dean, Kendal, and Lily. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Julia Plitt.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York. Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery with military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020