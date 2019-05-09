Services
York - Donald E. Tome, 71, of York, passed away May 6, 2019. He was the husband of the late Carrie Tome. Born on April 29, 1948 in York, Pa, he was the son of the late Ralph and Daisy (Frye) Tome. He worked at General Dynamics in the maintenance department for over 20 years.

Donald was an avid hunter and a member of the NRA. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donald leaves to cherish his memory, son, Donald Tome, Jr; daughter, Wendy Cobb and husband Wayne; two grandchildren, Ashley Miller and husband Daryl and Amber Haley and husband Brodie; three great grandchildren, Sophia, Leila and Owen; and a host of family and friends. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 9, 2019
