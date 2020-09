Donald F. MinnichFelton - Family and friends are invited to share condolences during the time of viewing on Friday, September 4th, from 9-10 am at New Covenant Community Church, 284 Slab Road, Delta. A Service of Honor and Praise for Donald will begin at 10 am at the church, with his cousin, Pastor Rodney E. Anderson, officiating. Burial will take place at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. Burg Funeral Home, Inc. will be assisting the family.