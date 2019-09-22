|
|
Donald F. Shaffer
York - Donald F. Shaffer, 90, of York, died on September 17, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehab Center. He was the husband of the late Carmen A. (Spangler) Shaffer. Born in Chambersburg on October 12, 1928, he was the son of the late Felix and Ann (Durner) Shaffer.
Donald served in the U.S. Army. He was an installer for Cable TV of York and in public works for the City of York. He attended Messiah Lutheran Church.
Donald loved animals, ice cream, making people laugh and car rides with his wife and family.
He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Shaffer and his wife, Deborah of York and Ricky Shaffer and his wife, Patricia of York; two grandsons, Jeffrey and Jordan Shaffer; six great grandchildren, McKenzie, Kaitlyn, Brandon, Skylar, Parker and Ava Shaffer; and a great great grandchild, Annistyn. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason and three sisters, Evelyn Eberly, Marion Mayer and Janice Melton.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery, 3101 Deininger Road, York, PA 17406 with military rites conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 would be appreciated.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019