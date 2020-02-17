|
|
Donald F. Waltermyer Sr.
York - Donald F. Waltermyer Sr., 87, peacefully went home to be with his Lord, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Manor Care, Dallastown.
He was born February 19, 1932, in York, the son of the late Walter and Gladys Waltermyer.
He was a member (and deacon) at Providence Presbyterian Church (PCA) in York, and later became a member at Narberth Presbyterian Church in Narberth, PA.
He was the owner of Waltermyer Floors which served the greater York area from the 1950's into the 1990's (carrying on the family business which was begun in the early 1900's by his grandfather). He was a master craftsman in hardware floors, and his quality and expertise in that field was appreciated far and wide.
He was married to the late Betty Joan Waltermyer in 1950 and they were blessed by their forty-three years together. Later, he married the late Jane Shoffner. They were married for 20 years.
Surviving is a daughter, Janie Stasiulis of York, and a son, the Rev. Donald Waltermyer, Jr. (Patricia) of Washington PA. Also surviving are four grandchildren, David Waltermyer, Joel Waltermyer, Leah Schroeder, and Jacki Hess, and one step-granddaughter Jillian Watts ; five great-grandchildren, Isaac Waltermyer, Jack Waltermyer, Ben Waltermyer, Makayla Waltermyer, and Miles Hess.
Friends will be received Saturday, February 22, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at Providence Presbyterian Church, 1215 Church Rd., York, PA 17404. A memorial service (also at Providence Presbyterian) will follow at 11:30 AM. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Providence Presbyterian Church, PCA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.emigfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020