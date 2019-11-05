Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
Donald G. Grothe

Donald G. Grothe Obituary
Donald G. Grothe

Seven Valleys - Donald G. Grothe, 61, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his residence. Born in York he was a son of the late Theodore L. Grothe, Sr. and Betty Jean (Taylor) Grothe. Donald worked for 26 years for Baltimore County as a heavy equipment mechanic and enjoyed attending tractor shows, collecting zippo lighters, riding his motorcycle and collecting various firearms. His greatest joy was spent with his Jack Russell terrier Tripper. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by three siblings Theodore L. Grothe, Jr, of York, Susan J., wife of Vincent Lopez of York and Barry K. Grothe and wife Christina of Conesville, Iowa; three nephews; one niece and four great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom. Interment will be private. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 7-9pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bentley Springs UMC, 419 Bentley Rd., Parkton, MD 21120.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
