Donald H. Breland



Donald H. Breland, 91 passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, in the comfort of his own home, next to his loving wife, Pearl.



Donnie, as he was affectionately known, was born on January 8, 1929 to Rufus and Marie (Heyward) Breland in York, PA. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, The American Legion and The Elks Club.



Donnie served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War as an artillery solider. After the war Donnie was employed with the Middletown Air Material Area at Olmstead Air Force Base in jet engine testing and later with the United States Postal Service. He was a jazz enthusiast and enjoyed traveling with his family and spending time with close friends.



He graduated from William Penn Senior High School, and proceeded to live a full life ungoverned by fear or practical considerations that would deter most.



An entrepreneurial spirit, Donnie thought that York, Pennsylvania, a town in south-central PA, 4,197 nautical miles from Honolulu should have a Polynesian bar. So in 1975 he opened one. As a hippophile, going to the racetrack and observing horses wasn't enough for him. So he brought his own to race.



As a lifelong learner, he enjoyed reading, playing chess, and suduko puzzles. He always had a smile on his face and was a friend to all. Not in a euphemistic sense. If there where people around, Donnie would engage and befriend them, anytime, anywhere. The horsetrack, outlet malls, restaurants, libraries, Donnie's kind and open-hearted gregariousness knew no bounds. Neither did his adroit napping prowess (he fell asleep at the wheel. Twice!). Regardless, he somehow managed to keep a thoughtful alertness, and a steadfast equanimity that always helped him land on his feet (no one was hurt either time.)



Donald Breland was proceeded in death by his parents, Rufus and Marie Breland, and his brother, Rufus Breland Jr., and sister, Hildagarde Connor.



He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Pearl Tolbert Breland, one son William Breland and his wife, Susan, of Houston, Texas, his three grandsons Ali, Majid, and Bijan Breland and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and close family friends.









