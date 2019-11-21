|
Donald H. Furr
Shrewsbury - Donald H. Furr, 69, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 50 years to Beverly Jane (Frazier) Furr. Born in Leesburg, VA, Donald was the son of Anna (Hardy) Furr Payne and the late Harold Clayton Furr. Don had been an accounting specialist with Lucent Technologies for 33 years and was later employed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 15 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three daughters, Kimberly Tomasic and her husband, David of New Freedom, Kristie Morrison and her husband, John of Stewartstown, and Melissa Furr of Littlestown; 6 grandchildren, Madison, Melanie, Allison, Benjamin, Dylan, and Kate; a stepfather, Dennis Payne of Leesburg, VA; a twin brother, Ronald Furr and his wife, Linda of Hamilton, VA, and brother Richard Furr and his wife, Crystal of Milton, GA. Don was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan and had a love for the outdoors and gardening.
There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349. There will be a second viewing on Wednesday, November 27 from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the New Freedom Cemetery with military honors. HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019