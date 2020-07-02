Donald HarbaughYork - Donald R. "Don" Harbaugh, 77, of York, passed away into the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on June 29, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife Diana (Brant) Harbaugh, of over 48 years. Don was born in York on April 18, 1943, to the late Pauline (Newcomer) Harbaugh and Arthur R. Harbaugh.Don loved his Lord and his daughter Drena Brubaker and his son Darin Harbaugh and grandson Sylvan and granddaughter Carson, more than they will ever know. Don is also survived by his sister Linda Plass, brother Richard Trovinger and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sisters Doris Pflaum and Pauline Ann Brokenshire and a brother Robert Trovinger.Don was very proud to have served our country in the U.S. Army. After serving, he worked for Tioga Textile, the Penn Central Railroad and Prudential Insurance Co. He was best known as "Mr. Don" to all of his students he taught to swim at Spring Grove Area School District, the YMCA's, The Jewish Community Center and the Northeastern School District. He has taught thousands of students of the ages of 3-93. He helped to perfect the swimming techniques of scuba divers and Navy SEALs.Don valued greatly truth and friendship. With all of his medical problems he always felt the Lord was not finished using him for his service. God wanted him now and has set him free.A viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street York, those wishing to attend the viewing are ask to wear a mask. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, with Pastor Stephen Walker of East Goshen Bible Church, West Chester officiating, at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, with graveside military rites conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.