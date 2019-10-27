|
Donald Hartman
York - Donald E. Hartman, Sr., 94 of York passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at ManorCare Kingston Court in York. He was the beloved husband of Arlene (Hamberger) Hartman, with whom he shared 75 years of marriage.
Born October 16, 1925 in York, he was a son of the late Paul and Grace N. (Innerst) Hartman.
Donald was the owner / operator of Hartman Trucking for over 50 years. A faithful supporter of his community, he was also a dedicated member of the Goodwill Fire Company in Spry, the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and the Isaac Walton League. In his younger years, Don enjoyed owning and racing cars at Bowling Green, Reading and Lincoln Speedway. More recently, his cherished time with his wife and family included visiting Ocean City, MD and frequently visiting Morningstar Market in Thomasville, the Markets in Shrewsbury and Roots Market in Lancaster. Don was also an avid hunter and a member of Whispering Pines Camp in Tioga County. His love of hunting and the outdoors also carried him to Wyoming.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by 3 children: Don, Jr. (Tamara) of York, Wendy J. Neiman (Robert) of Codorus and Jan T. Hartman of Harrisburg; 1 step-brother, Richard Hartman (Linda) of Dover; 3 grandchildren: Nicholas Hartman (Rachel Lasky) of Ashville, NC, Zachary Hartman of York and Brady Henry (Kimberlee) of Mt. Wolf; 3 great-grandchildren: Levi Henry, Lucas Henry and Lincoln Henry; cherished family friend, Louise Stallard, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
A funeral service to celebrate Donald's life will be held on Friday, November 1st at 11am at Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown with Pastor Tina Minnich officiating. A time to share memories and visit with the family will also be on Friday from 10am until the start of the service at the funeral home. Per the wishes of the family, interment will be private.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church; 99 York Rd.; Jacobus, PA 17407.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019