Donald J. Rhoades, Sr



York - Donald James Rhoades SR, 82, entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020 at 11:35am. Born on April 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Esther (Paige) and Leroy Rhoades. He was the loving husband of the late Ruth Ann Rhoades whom he missed dearly since her passing in 2007. Donald or "Donnie" as he was known by family and friends was a very hard worker and owned his own business, York Window Cleaning as well as custodial work for many places including York building products, AWI associates, and Ziegler Concrete. He loved to spend his free time fishing and watching old country western movies.



Donnie leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Joseph and Gregory Rhoades of York. 1 granddaughter to whom he raised, Shanae Rhoades of York. 4 granddaughters, Yasmin and Ashanti Rhoades of North Carolina. Lakeya Rhoades and Sepia Otto of York. Two sisters, Mary Ellen (Stumpy) Newby and Joyce (Butchie) Boanes of York. Five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Donald James Rhoades Jr. siblings, Doris Woodyard, Josephine (Jo) Palmer, Lillian (Lil) Sullivan, Romaine Murray, Forest (Jackie) Rhoades, Franklin (Sparky) Rhoades, Raymond (Rammie) Rhoades, Leroy (Jake) Rhoades, Durant (Dukie) Rhoades, Charles (Pick) Rhoades, Betty Smith, Ida Mae Hughes, and Audrey Banks,



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York Pa with Pastor Adrian Boxley officating. A viewing will be held from 9-10 a.m. Burial will take place immediately after the service at Lebanon Cemetery.



Due to COVID-19 and the recommend heath and public safety directives, all guests are required to wear a mask when attending the viewing. Attendance inside the funeral home will limited to 25 people at a time. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements.









