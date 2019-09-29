Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
1930 - 2019
Donald James Koch Obituary
Donald James Koch

York - Donald James Koch, 89, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Shirley Ann (Logue) Koch to whom he was married for 42 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion masonic services provided by Red Lion F & AM Lodge. A viewing will be held from 9-10:00 AM Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at 1:00 PM Friday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will full military honors.

Mr. Koch was born on February 13, 1930 in Reading, a son of the late Paul G. and Mary Ann Koch. Prior to his retirement, he had been the owner and operator of K&K Sanitation in Reading, Galen Hall Golf Club in Wernersville and Lazy U Motor Inn in Arizona. Donald was a member of Free & Accepted Masonic Chandler Lodge 227 in Reading and active with the Shriners. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing blackjack at the casinos. He was a US Army Air Corps veteran of The Korean War.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Koch is survived by a son, Joseph Francis Conners and his wife Christine of York; two adopted sons, Daryl and Donald Koch; a daughter, Linda Ann Mooney and her husband Larry of Geigertown, PA; two adopted daughters, Donna and Kelly Koch; eight grandchildren, Angelica and husband Emmett Marianos; Starr, Skye, Heavenlee and Oceanonia Conners; David Menkins; Christina and husband Lee Fort and Justin Mooney; and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

Send Condelences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
