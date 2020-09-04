1/1
Donald Keeney
Donald Keeney

York - Donald L. "Don" Keeney, 85, of York, died on August 31, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehab Center. He was the husband of Catherine M. (Myers) Keeney of York. Born in Jacobus on November 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Charles N. and Margaret L. (Schultz) Keeney.

Don was a roofer for J.V. Heidler Roofing and retired from J.M. Gangloff roofing. He was a member of the Viking A.A. and was a member of Paradise Holtzschwamm Evangelical Covenant Church, Thomasville.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by a daughter Rose M. Myers of Thomasville, son Allen N. Keeney of York, son Daniel R. Keeney of York, daughter Melissa A. "Mimi" Keeney of York, granddaughter Christina Covington of Thomasville, granddaughter Jennifer Ahrens of York, twelve great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Paradise Holtzschwamm Evangelical Covenant Church, 6777 Lincoln Highway E., Thomasville. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the church.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404.

Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
