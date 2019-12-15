|
Donald L. Ayers, Jr.
MANCHESTER - Donald L. Ayers, Jr., 62, of Manchester, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Tammy (Reever) Ayers of Manchester.
Donald was born, July 8, 1957, in York County and was the son of Donald L. Ayers, Sr., of York and the late Gloria (Arnold) Ayers.
He was a member of the Wago Club in Mount Wolf and the Susquehanna V.F.W. Post 2493 in Mount Wolf.
In addition to his wife, Tammy, Donald is survived by his sons, Derek Markel of York and Tony Stoner of Mount Wolf; his daughter, Nicole Aldinger of Manchester; 5 grandchildren; his sister, Kathy Bair and her husband Dave of Manchester and his newphew Zachary.
A celebration of life service will begin at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Wago Club, 1095 Wago Road, Mount Wolf. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019