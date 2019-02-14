Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Bridgeville Fire Co.
2870 Furnace Rd.
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
New Bridgeville Fire Co.
2870 Furnace Rd.
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Blymire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Blymire


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald L. Blymire Obituary
Donald L. Blymire

Windsor - Donald L. Blymire, 67, died on Monday, February 11, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the companion of Janet Delp.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at New Bridgeville Fire Co., 2870 Furnace Rd., Red Lion. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Please dress casually as you would know Donald. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

Born on January 10, 1952 in Felton, he was a son of the late Paul L. Blymire, Sr. and Ethel (Craley) Flaharty. Donald worked for BAE Systems, most recently as an inspector, for 43 years until his retirement in 2014.

Mr. Blymire was a member of Red Lion American Legion Post #543, Red Lion VFW Post #1446 and Hellam VFW Post #7045. Donald was an avid fisherman and loved his cat, Midnight.

Mr. Blymire is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Collins and husband, Paul of Felton, Ann Blymire of York and Angela Seaks and husband, Philip of Stewartstown; six grandchildren, Brittany Collins, Ryan Collins, Robert Seaks, Nicholas Seaks, Brigg Seaks and Chase Seaks; three brothers, Dean Blymire of Tioga County, Dennis Blymire of Felton and Paul Blymire, Jr. and wife, Mindy of Felton; two sisters, Mary Runkle of Felton and Josephine Fisher and husband, Bill of York; and step mother, Ruthanne Blymire of Felton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Blymire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Riders Post 543, 23 East Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.