Donald L. Blymire
Windsor - Donald L. Blymire, 67, died on Monday, February 11, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the companion of Janet Delp.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at New Bridgeville Fire Co., 2870 Furnace Rd., Red Lion. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Please dress casually as you would know Donald. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Born on January 10, 1952 in Felton, he was a son of the late Paul L. Blymire, Sr. and Ethel (Craley) Flaharty. Donald worked for BAE Systems, most recently as an inspector, for 43 years until his retirement in 2014.
Mr. Blymire was a member of Red Lion American Legion Post #543, Red Lion VFW Post #1446 and Hellam VFW Post #7045. Donald was an avid fisherman and loved his cat, Midnight.
Mr. Blymire is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Collins and husband, Paul of Felton, Ann Blymire of York and Angela Seaks and husband, Philip of Stewartstown; six grandchildren, Brittany Collins, Ryan Collins, Robert Seaks, Nicholas Seaks, Brigg Seaks and Chase Seaks; three brothers, Dean Blymire of Tioga County, Dennis Blymire of Felton and Paul Blymire, Jr. and wife, Mindy of Felton; two sisters, Mary Runkle of Felton and Josephine Fisher and husband, Bill of York; and step mother, Ruthanne Blymire of Felton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Blymire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Riders Post 543, 23 East Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019