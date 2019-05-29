|
Donald L. Bortner, MD
Shrewsbury - Donald Leroy Bortner, M.D., 87, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury. He was the husband of Anne M. (Furmanchin) Bortner of Shrewsbury with whom he celebrated over 60 years of marriage. Born in Jefferson, he was the son of the late Earl W. and Velma Viola (Rohrbaugh) Bortner.
Donald was a graduate of Houghton College and Jefferson Medical School. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 1958, after completing an internship at York Hospital. Donald started his medical practice in New Freedom in 1960 and retired in 1998 after 38 years of service. He was a lifetime member at Hanover Wesleyan Church; where he taught Sunday School for over 30 years, was an active church board member and served on the Missionary Board. He was a member of the PA Medical Society, American Medical Association, York County Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, and Christian Medical Society.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his two sons Donald L. Bortner, Jr. and his wife Bev of New Freedom and Carl D. Bortner and his wife Donna of Durham, NC; and four grandchildren; Benjamin and Adam Bortner , Chad Lippiatt and his wife Mandy, Ashley Pantano and her husband Phil,; 3 great -grandchildren Paige, Nicholas and Emma Pantano; two brothers Earl E. Bortner and his wife Shirley of New Oxford, and Titus Bortner and his wife Vivian of Glenville; two sisters Romaine Kulp and her husband Leslie of Annapolis, MD, and Dorcas Englehardt of Reading; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by a brother Lester Bortner and a sister Elaine Bortner.
There will be a viewing from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the funeral home with a viewing one hour prior with Pastor Jerry Beers officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Cemetery in Codorus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald's memory to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Foundation at 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue York, PA 17404, 717-854-4425.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019