Donald L. Chronister
York - Donald L. Chronister, 77, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Karen E. (Gentzler) Chronister to whom he was married for 56 years.
Born December 12, 1942 in York, a son of the late Hilda M. (Strayer) and Wilson E. "Tom" Chronister, he was a 1960 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Mr. Chronister began his career with Shipley Humble Corp., spent 20 years with National Cash Register Corp. and retired after 30 years of service with Bunzl York. Don loved driving his corvette and enjoyed many years of good times as a member of the Cumberland Valley and the York Co. Corvette Clubs. He also belonged to the Hawks Gunning Club, Victory A.A. and Zion Lutheran Church where he proudly won multiple first place awards at their annual Chili Cook Off contests. Don enjoyed camping with his family, playing racquetball, riding horses and was a Civil War buff. He also enjoyed crabbing on the bay at St. Michaels, drinking beer with his friends, and his nightly Manhattan. Don (also known as Skeet) was known for hosting family birthday dinners, Christmas Eve celebrations, and huge July 4th parties where nobody went home hungry! All the parties ended with the 'A-team' singing "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" by David Allan Coe. His love of animals included dogs, cats and horses which were a huge part of his life. He particularly loved attending and being the biggest fan of his children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's activities. Donald served in the US Army.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Chronister is survived by a son, Troy L. and wife Sandra M. Chronister of Cockeysville, MD; two daughters, Christine A. Scott and husband Charles Scott, Jr. of Dover and Vicki L. Rutter of York; four granddaughters, Allison and husband Justin Graham, Danielle and husband Andrew Strait, Megan Rutter and Morgan Rutter; two great grandchildren, Kaden and Aubrey Graham; and a brother, Richard E. and wife Evelyn Chronister of Akron, Lancaster County.
A Celebration of Life (aka big party) with family and friends will be held when social distancing restrictions are lifted. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, PA 17404 or to the York Co. Food Bank, 254 W. Princess St., York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020