Donald L. Henshaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. Henshaw

Red Lion - Donald L. Henshaw, 82 passed away peacefully at WellSpan York Hospital on Saturday, June 13th. The Red Lion resident was the beloved husband of Linda S. (Nonemaker) Henshaw for more than 53 years.

Mr. Henshaw was born in Red Lion on July 1, 1937 and was the son of the late Harry and Carletta (Sprenkle) Henshaw.

Don was a 1957 graduate of Red Lion High School and following graduation entered the United States Air Force. In 1963 he bought the former Stein Flower Shop, re-naming the business to Henshaw's Red Lion Flower Shop. With little to no experience, Don grew the business and became a well-known florist in Red Lion and the surrounding communities. With his natural design ability and outstanding customer service he served the local communities for more than 57 years, creating floral arrangements for countless weddings, funeral services and special occasions. Following his retirement, Don's love for the flower business continued and he changed his business to Funeral Flowers Direct, which he continued to operate until his passing.

Don was a member of St. John's UCC in Red Lion. He was active in the Jaycees and Lion's Club, and was a member of the Red Lion Elks Lodge #1592, Zeredatha-White Rose Lodge #451 F.&A.M. and the former Red Lion Country Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Robert E. Henshaw and his wife Linda; brother-in-law, Jack Brillhart and numerous nieces and nephews. In the past Don and Linda opened their home to several foreign exchange students, who have become their extended family, they include, Robert Janssen and his wife Anneli and their sons Rob and Bas of the Netherlands, Hugues Marinet and his wife Ning and their daughter Trina of France, Johan Asplund and his wife Ting of Sweden, Michael Nano and his wife Daisy and their daughter Karleen of the Philippines and Simen Teigre and his wife Vibeke and their sons Tidemann, Thomas and Theodor of Norway.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Adam; brothers, John, Ed and Harold Henshaw and sisters, Rosemarie Myers and Connie Brillhart.

Following cremation, a memorial service to honor Don's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 19 at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, with Pastor David Tietje officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved