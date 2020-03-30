|
Donald L. Holroyd
Spring Garden Township - Donald L. Holroyd, age 92, of Spring Garden Township, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Country Meadows at Leader Heights, having moved to Country Meadows from Hollywood Parkway in 2018. Mr. Holroyd was the son of the late Leslie and Edith Holroyd. He is survived by his wife Dorothy W. Holroyd, to whom he was married for 61 years; a son, David Holroyd of Cypress, TX; a daughter, Diane Sowers of Mooresville, NC; three grandsons; one nephew; three nieces; and one great grandson.
Mr. Holroyd earned degrees at Brown University (1950) and Claremont Graduate School (1957). He taught English in the Rhode Island public schools for three years, and then became an Educational Counselor at Clark Air Base in the Philippines from 1954-56. He also was an instructor at the University of the Philippines. From 1957-1966, Mr. Holroyd served as chairman of the English Department of the Florida State University School. As a teacher of English as a Second Language, he received Fulbright grants to teach in Italy, Syria, and Japan. He also spent two sabbatical years teaching in Israel and China. From 1968 to 2009, Mr. Holroyd taught English at York College of Pennsylvania.
Mr. and Mrs. Holroyd traveled to England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales. They attended 23 Road Scholar Programs in the United States and Canada.
Professor Holroyd was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the National Council of Teachers of English, the Fulbright Association, the York Literacy Council, Haiku Society of America, and Bread for the World.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of York where he served as an elder and Adult Education Teacher. He also was a member of the Christian Education, mission, personnel, nominating, and library committees.
Well known as an author of haiku poetry, Professor Holroyd had many of his poems published in Haiku magazines. His collection of haiku, "Full Circle" was published in 2016.
A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Holroyd's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Schmidt Library of York College of Pennsylvania, 441 Country Club Road, York, PA 17403 or First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020