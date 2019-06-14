|
|
Donald L. Huson
Red Lion - Donald L. Huson, 86 of Red Lion, passed away at ManorCare - Dallastown on Thursday, June 13th. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorna L. Huson. The couple would have celebrated 66 years of marriage on July 11th of this year.
Mr. Huson was born in Felton on May 12, 1933 and was the son of the late John and Helen (Reichard) Huson.
Donald served in the US Army. He worked and retired from the Yorktown Kitchens for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Dallastown. He loved spending time at the Fox Trot Hunting Camp in Mifflin County. He also loved bowling for many years at Lion Bowling Center and Suburban Bowlerama. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they always brought a smile to his face.
He is survived by his children, Bradley Huson and his wife Cathy of Utica, NY and Debi Deller and her husband Mike of Red Lion. He is also survived by her four grandchildren, Lisa Durbin and her husband Darin, Jodi Povec and her husband Zac, Kristy Kreidler and her husband Jason and Bryant Deller and his wife Courtney; eleven great grandchildren, Zach and his wife Katie, Danielle and Alayna Durbin, Caleb and Eden Povec, Jordan, Lily, Isaac, Kash,and Karis Kreidler, and Grayson Deller; as well as his brothers, Glenwood and his wife Barb, Bobby and his wife Leona and a sister, Joanne and companion John. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother.
Following cremation, a memorial service to honor Donald and Lorna's life will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, June 17th at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 205 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313, with the Rev. Dr. Christopher Rodkey officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Monday, beginning at 5:30 PM until the start of the service.
The family would like to give a special thanks and appreciation to the staff of ManorCare - Dallastown for the love and care they have given Donald.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ at the address listed above.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 14, 2019