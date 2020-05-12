|
|
Donald L. Markel
York - Donald L. Markel, 79, entered into rest on Sunday May 10, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Sarah E. (Greiman) Markel for 59 years.
He was born July 5, 1940 in York. The son of the late Lawrence and Ruth (Allshouse) Markel.
Donald worked as a custodian for the York City School District. Was a member of St. Martthews Lutheran Church, Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association, Trout Unlimited. He enjoyed fly fishing, NASCAR and his 2016 mustang.
Including his wife Sarah, Donald is also survived by four children: Brian S. Markel, Amy L. Bortner, Lori A. Markel, Deb S. Mann, a granddaughter Savannah R. Bortner and a brother David Markel all of York. He was proceeded in death by two brothers Jerry Markel and Barry Markel.
The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church 839 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 12 to May 17, 2020