Donald L. Noll
York - Donald L. "Tiney" Noll, Sr. 73, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital.
He was born December 17, 1945 in York and was the son of the late Richard L. Noll, Sr. and Betty L. (Myers) Noll.
Donald was a graduate of William Penn High School in 1963. He entered the U.S. Air Force during Viet Nam and was honorably discharged in 1967. He worked as a truck driver for UPS retiring in 1986. He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and troop leader for the boy scouts Pack 23. He belonged to the 9th Ward Republican Club, Treasurer of the Teamsters Local Credit Union, Treasurer and President of Lincoln Elementary School PTA, and was a member of the NRA.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's. A lite meal will follow the service.
He is survived by a son, Donald L. Noll, Jr. of York, a daughter, Nicole R. Grove of York, an adopted daughter, Melissa L. Lyons of Shiloh, six grandchildren and a sister Rebecca Sickenburger of Dover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church 839 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019