Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Matthew's
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Noll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Noll


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Noll Obituary
Donald L. Noll

York - Donald L. "Tiney" Noll, Sr. 73, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 17, 1945 in York and was the son of the late Richard L. Noll, Sr. and Betty L. (Myers) Noll.

Donald was a graduate of William Penn High School in 1963. He entered the U.S. Air Force during Viet Nam and was honorably discharged in 1967. He worked as a truck driver for UPS retiring in 1986. He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and troop leader for the boy scouts Pack 23. He belonged to the 9th Ward Republican Club, Treasurer of the Teamsters Local Credit Union, Treasurer and President of Lincoln Elementary School PTA, and was a member of the NRA.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's. A lite meal will follow the service.

He is survived by a son, Donald L. Noll, Jr. of York, a daughter, Nicole R. Grove of York, an adopted daughter, Melissa L. Lyons of Shiloh, six grandchildren and a sister Rebecca Sickenburger of Dover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church 839 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now