Donald L. Runkle
Red Lion - Donald L. Runkle, 79, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Sheila M. (Graham) Runkle.
Born in Felton on July 20, 1940, Donald was the son of the late Henry E. and Violet (Coeyman) Runkle.
Donald enjoyed trips to the mountains and the shore. He will always be remembered for his love of baseball, passion for craftwork and his companionship of many cats and dogs throughout his lifetime.
The graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Zion U.M. Church Cemetery, 1155 Felton Rd, Red Lion with Pastor, Terry Robinson of Waters Edge Church officiating. Friends can gather in the adjacent church parking lot at 10:15 a.m. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mount Rose Ave, York are entrusted with arrangements
In addition to his wife of 56 years, Mr. Runkle is survived by his son, Scott Runkle and wife, Eleanor of Marblehead, MA; two grandchildren, Emily Cauchon of Hatfield and Zachary Cauchon of Camp Hill; five siblings, Robert Runkle of Florida, Patricia Marsteller and husband, Bruce of Stewartstown, Eileen Barrett and husband, Bunk of Red Lion, Richard Runkle of Spry and Karen Evans of Annville and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Lynn Cauchon and one sister, Lisa Runkle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020