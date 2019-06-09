Resources
Charlottesville - Donald L. Slonaker, 75, died February 20, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Don is survived by wife Debra of Lake Monticello, Virginia, daughter Stacy and her husband Scott, and grandson Evan of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and sisters Kathryn Miller, Nancy Wilt, Gail Wentz, Ann Laughman, and brother Richard Slonaker, all of York.

Don was born October 19, 1943 to Clara and Luther B. Slonaker. He was a 1961 graduate of William Penn High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force where he served for more than 23 years. He was stationed in many stateside bases and also served in Vietnam, Japan, and the Philippines, retiring in 1985.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019
