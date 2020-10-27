1/1
Donald Lieberknecht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lieberknecht

York - Donald (Don) Lieberknecht, 87, died unexpectedly Sunday morning October 25th at The Brunswick of Longstown.

Don was born in York on May 19, 1933 to Samuel and Mary (Filbey) Lieberknecht. He served with the US Army Security Agency in Germany, and went on to earn his BA in German from Gettysburg College and his MA from West Chester University, along with studies at Middlebury College in Vermont.

He taught German language and culture at York Suburban HS for 25 years, and for 44 years at Penn State York until his retirement in 2003. In 1988 he received Penn State York's Teacher of the Year award, based on faculty/student nomination.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Columbia.

Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith (Fromm), daughter Melissa Hanko (Paul) of York, son Eric of Washington DC, and granddaughter Olivia.

Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved