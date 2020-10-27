Donald Lieberknecht
York - Donald (Don) Lieberknecht, 87, died unexpectedly Sunday morning October 25th at The Brunswick of Longstown.
Don was born in York on May 19, 1933 to Samuel and Mary (Filbey) Lieberknecht. He served with the US Army Security Agency in Germany, and went on to earn his BA in German from Gettysburg College and his MA from West Chester University, along with studies at Middlebury College in Vermont.
He taught German language and culture at York Suburban HS for 25 years, and for 44 years at Penn State York until his retirement in 2003. In 1988 he received Penn State York's Teacher of the Year award, based on faculty/student nomination.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Columbia.
Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith (Fromm), daughter Melissa Hanko (Paul) of York, son Eric of Washington DC, and granddaughter Olivia.
Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com