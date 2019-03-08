|
Donald Lindsay Rodger
Zions View - Donald Lindsay Rodger of Zions View, York, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 after a lengthy battle with ALS. He was the husband of Sharon Lee (Douglass) Rodger. They were married for 54 years.
Don was born on March 10, 1943 in Atlantic City, N.J. and was the son of Donald Rodger and Margaret (Lindsay) Rodger. In 1961, he graduated from Middle Township High School in Cape May Court House, N.J. and then attended Rider University in Trenton, N.J. with a major in Business Administration and a minor in Finance. After graduation, he began his 40 years plus career in business starting out as an Operation Manager in York. He eventually became a financial advisor and often a manager at different stock brokerage firms which included Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, Hornblower and Prudential. He retired from Wells Fargo in 2010.
Don respected and loved the York County community and was a long time member of the Lafayette Club, Rotary Club of York, and the Country Club of York. He was also involved in Junior Achievement, various Masonic organizations and served as president of the Northeastern School Board for eight years. He loved to play golf.
Don always put God and family first and attended several churches over the years. In the past, he was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Quickel Lutheran Church, and most recently was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church since 2000.
In addition to his wife, Sharon, he is survived by his 3 daughters, Lauri Jo Dixon and her husband, Dave and their sons, David, Jr. and Gabriel, Heidi Lee Miller and her husband, Kevin and their children, Kendra and Coulson, and Donna Lindsay Garcia and her husband, José and their sons, Everardo and Aidan. He is also survived by his sister, Gail E. Rodger from Delaware. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
A viewing will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 East Market Street, York. Funeral services follow the viewing at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Peter Gannaway officiating. A reception and luncheon will be held following the service at the church. Burial will be in Quickels Lutheran Cemetery after the luncheon and all are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, if you so choose, you may donate to the ALS Association in Don's honor, ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019