York - Donald L. Miller, age 82, passed away at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy on July 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of Joan C. (Reed) Miller; together they shared over 40 years of marriage.
Don was born in Myersville MD on June 10, 1937 and was the son of the late Roscoe L. Miller and Margaret A. (Gaver) Miller. He graduated from Middletown High School in Maryland class of 1955 and worked as a Regional Manager for Hechinger's in York for over 40 years prior to retiring and then worked part time for Tractor Supply Co. in York for 15 years. He was a member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church in York and the Kiwanis Club in York and an Honorary Merchant Adventurer of Pennsylvania Mayflower Society. He enjoyed fishing and traveling and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by his son William Geogantis and wife Lynda of York; his daughters Debra Miller of York and Denise Price and husband Robert of Concord CA and Donna Taylor of Frederick MD; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Francis Miller and Kenneth Miller; his sister Barbara Wyatt and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Debbie Yowell; his brother Howard Miller and his sister Mary Ellen Summers.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service of East York, 3670 E. Market St. York PA 17402 with Rev. Dennis Hummel officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home with light refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Cancer Care Help Fund, 50 N. Duke St., York PA, 2nd Floor, York PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 14, 2019