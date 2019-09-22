|
|
Donald Mummert
Spring Grove - Donald S. Mummert, age 75 passed away, suddenly, at home on September 18, 2019. He was the loving husband of Brenda L. (Lint) Mummert; together they shared over 59 years of marriage.
Donald was born in York on June 25, 1944 and was the son of the late Robert Mummert and Florence (Jamison) Mummert. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1962 and worked at PH Glatfelter as a machine operator and retired after 41 years of service. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club at PH Glatfelter, the Papermakers Union #1303 and Spring Grove Fire Co. He was a loving grandfather and also enjoyed hunting and fishing, but he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren
In addition to his wife Brenda, he is survived by his sons Bryan Mummert and his wife Janene and Robert Mummert; his daughter Kellie Hartzell and her husband Randy and his grandchildren Miranda and Destiny Hartzell and Zachary and Alyssa Mummert. He is also survived by his sister Hazel Hamme and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother Ronald Mummert and his sister Nora Rentzell.
Services are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Spring Grove.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019