Donald N. Dick
FAIRFIELD - Donald N. Dick entered into God's eternal care on March 4th at his home. He was the husband of Uyvonne (Wolf) Dick to whom he was married for 64 years. Born June 27th, 1930 in York, he was a son of the late Percy and Leona (Pfleiger) Dick and was a 1948 graduate of William Penn Sr. High School.
He served in the US Navy as a machinist mate aboard the Destroyer USS Robert A. Owens, DD-827. Upon discharge from the Navy he attended Drexel University where he received both a Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Electrical Engineering. He worked for the Navy Marine Engineering Laboratory, Annapolis, MD; the Mitre Corp, Bedford, MA; and the Naval Surface Weapons Center, Dahlgren, VA/White Oak, MD.
Don was a member of the Grace Presbyterian Church, Hanover; the Shiloh American Legion; the Navy Club of the USA, Ship 259, York and Eta Kappa Nu. He was also an avid golfer.
Don was preceded in death by a son, Brian Dick of Fairfield, a brother Rodney Dick of Chesapeake, VA and a sister, Nancy Malec of York. In addition to his wife, Uyvonne, Don is survived by three children; Cynthia Atnip and husband, Jim of Jacksonville, FL, Patricia Ash and husband, Eddie of Manchester, MD, and Bruce Dick and wife, Christine of Keedysville, MD; along with 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be his pastor, Dr. Jeffery Sheely. A viewing will be held from 9-10AM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the York County Veteran Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Veterans Charity/Organization of your choice.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020