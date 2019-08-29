|
Donald P. Velli, Sr.
New Freedom - On August 26, 2019, Donald P. Velli, Sr., age 88, of New Freedom, PA passed away. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Peter Velli and Catherine "Dear" (Terzi) Mitch and step-father Joseph G. Mitch Jr. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to the late Domenica "Micki" (Guglielmetti) Velli; devoted father of Joseph D. Velli and his wife, Marsha, Donna A. Andreasik and her husband, John, and the late, Donald P. Velli, Jr. and his wife, Susan Velli; loving brother of Marina "Chi-Chi" Pasko and the late, Genevieve "Tootsie" Fedeli. Also survived by grandson, Dr. Brenton R. Andreasik.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 am at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, MD. Interment will take place in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019