|
|
Donald R. Ausherman
York - Donald Robert Ausherman passed away at York Hospital on December 22, 2019. He was born in York, PA on September 14, 1945 to Herbert Ausherman and Thelma Jacobs Ausherman. Don was the beloved husband of Donna Ausherman for 39 years.
Don graduated from West York High School in 1963. He served his country in the United States Air Force overseas during the Vietnam War, and was always proud of being a veteran. Don had a satisfying career in the wholesale floor covering industry as a ceramic tile specialist. His work ethic was second to none. Throughout his life he valued hard work, customer service, and professional relationships. He was a member of the West York Church of the Brethren.
Don was a devoted father and grandfather who cherished spending time with his grandchildren, especially watching them dance and play sports. Don loved football and was a lifelong Eagles fan, much to the chagrin of his Steelers-loving wife.
He is survived by his wife Donna; son Steve and his wife Denise; son Jim and his wife Jill; stepson Mike Ravegum and his wife Nikki; stepson Dave Ravegum; grandchildren Natalie, Cassie, and Devlin; and siblings Wayne Ausherman, Darlis Parker, and Mike Ausherman.
He was preceded in death by his sister Lorene Trimmer, and brother Tom Ausherman.
A visitation will be held at 10am followed by a memorial service at 11am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the West York Church of the Brethren, 5101 Darlington Rd. York, PA 17408.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the West York Church of the Brethren, or to the SPCA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019