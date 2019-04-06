|
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Donald R. Gallion
Mechanicsburg - Donald R. Gallion, age 94 years, of Mechanicsburg, PA, died at VibraLife Senior Living Community, 707 Shepherdstown Road, Mechanicsburg, PA, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, on May 26, 1924, Don was the son of the late Joseph A. and Mamie (Klein) Gallion.
Don attended elementary and secondary schools in Baltimore, graduating from Southern High School. After high school he attended Gettysburg College for four months before joining the Army. He served his country during World War II. Prior to leaving for the European Theatre he attended Louisiana State University in preparation for becoming a Medic. At the conclusion of the war he returned to Gettysburg College, graduated and continued his education at the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg, where he graduated, was ordained and became a Pastor in 1951.
Working with the deaf was extremely important to Don. While at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lancaster he served both the deaf congregation and the hearing congregation. In preparation to working with the deaf community Don studied at the Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. the only university for the deaf and hard of hearing the United States.
Don served the following congregations: St. John's Lutheran Church, Red House, MD; Holy Communion Lutheran Church, Yeagertown, PA; and St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Lancaster, PA. For a while he was a counselor of the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation, Harrisburg, but returned to full time ministry serving Salem Union Church in Dover, PA and Rohlers Lutheran Church, Dover, PA. Don retired from the ministry in 2010.
Don and his wife, Susan (Mechanicsburg, PA), were married on October 14, 1967. Additional survivors include son Michael and wife, Kathy (Lititz, PA), granddaughter Nicole and husband, Andrew Beyer (Lititz, PA), son Stephen wife, Janet (Lancaster, PA), grandson Thomas and wife, Michelle, great-grandsons Andrew, Dylan and Luke (Lancaster, PA); granddaughter Megan and husband, Benjamin Guise, great-grandson Zachary (San Luis Obispo, CA); daughter Lesley Jackson (Ambler, PA), grandson Aaron Jackson (Seattle, WA), great-grandchildren Taylor (Chicago, IL), Brooke (Seattle, WA), and Kye (Chicago, IL); grandson Lyle Jackson, great granddaughter Aviana (Denver, CO). Donald was predeceased by his great-granddaughter Addison Guise (San Luis Obispo, CA), and his brother, Harold and wife, Marie (Ellicott City, MD).
Don is also survived by his cousin, Rose Streett (Timonium, MD); his niece Barbara Facto and husband, Jovito (Ellicott City, MD), son Jeff and wife, Denise, great-nephews Patrick and Michael (Eldersburg, MD); son Mark Facto and wife, Shelly, (Leola, PA).
In addition to family survivors, Don Gallion is survived by two honorary nephews and their families: Marie Libhart, Mother, (Harrisburg, PA); son Stephen and wife, Stephanie, nieces Leah and Lauren (Harrisburg, PA); son David and wife, Lindsay, nieces Emily and Elizabeth, (Ponte Vedra Beach, FL). Don was predeceased by his dear friend, Lamar Libhart.
On Saturday, April 27, 2019, at "Celebration of Life Service" will be conducted at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 West Market Street, York, PA 17401, with the Reverend Kevin Shively officiating. The Reverend James Haun will present the Homily. Visitation is from 10:00 to 10:30 am, preludes from 10:30 to 11:00 am. The Service will begin at 11:00 am in the Sanctuary with a luncheon immediately following.
Interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Don's memory may be made to VibraLife Senior Living Community, 707 Shepherdstown Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, and/or AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite I, York, PA 17404. Don's family is especially grateful to the wonderful caregivers at both VibraLife Senior Living Community and AseraCare Hospice Care. We warmly and graciously thank them both for their sincere compassion, their loving kindness and their tender care.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsocietyofpa.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019
