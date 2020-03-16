|
|
Donald R. "Bud" Keller, II
York - Donald R. "Bud" Keller, II, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services - North. Bud was the son of the late Donald R. Keller, Sr. and Virginia A. (Stanton) Keller.
He was a member of Bermudian Church of the Brethren.
He left his earthly body behind to walk with our Heavenly Father, being plagued by Schizophrenia most of his life. He drove truck coast to coast, which he enjoyed this time with dad. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, hiking, hunting, flying his Ultralight plane, camping with mom and dad, and even skydiving once. He enjoyed singing in the Men's Choir at his church.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2114 West Market St. York. A viewing will be from 10-11am followed by a service at 11am with Pastor Georgia Markey officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Bud is survived by two sisters, Cindy Keller (Gregg Kohr), Lori Leedy (Delane II), two nephews, Delane V. Leedy, III (Jennifer), Kyle R. Leedy (Lindsey), great nieces and nephews Ashlynn, Delane William, Nolan, Ethan, Alden, and Hannah.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great nephew, Delane V. Leedy, IV.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bermudian Church of the Brethren.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020